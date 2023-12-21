Canada’s Competition Commissioner Gets Another Term

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced on Wednesday afternoon the reappointment of Matthew Boswell as Commissioner of Competition for a two-year term starting February 27, 2024.

Boswell has been at the helm of the Competition Bureau since 2019, steering efforts to bolster competition in Canada’s economy.

“I congratulate Matthew Boswell on his reappointment. Mr. Boswell has the important role of bringing competition enforcement up to date in an increasingly digital and data-driven market, as well as promoting and defending the marketplace Canadians need. Our government will continue to deliver on its economic plan to help make life more affordable for Canadians, and I am confident that Mr. Boswell will continue his work to improve competition in Canada and ensure Canadians are getting a fair deal for their hard-earned dollars,” said Champagne in a statement.

The feds are set to modernize the Competition Act as the Bureau continues to “help improve affordability and consumer choice across Canada.” As for how effective his role has been at increasing competition, that is up for debate.

Back in October, the Competition Bureau released a report that revealed a decline in competition in Canada over the past two decades. The report found that a few players dominate major industries while profits and markups have increased.

“Our findings further highlight the need to modernize Canada’s competition laws and adopt a whole-of-government approach to promote competition. Without the adoption of pro-competitive policies, Canada risks continuing down the road of declining competitive intensity. Taking action to increase competition will drive lower prices and make life more affordable for Canadians,” said Boswell at the time.

Boswell attempted to block the $20 billion Rogers-Shaw deal but ultimately failed, and the Bureau was forced to repay $13 million in legal fees to the telecoms back in August.