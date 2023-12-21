Death Stranding: Director’s Cut iPhone and Mac Launch Delayed to Early 2024

Steve Vegvari
22 seconds ago

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut publisher 505 Games has announced that the game’s launch on iPhone, iPad and Mac is slipping into 2024.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), the publisher confirms that the game needs “a little more time.” So, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is now expected to be released on Apple’s products in “early 2024.”

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut hails from famed director Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions studio. The latest game from the Metal Gear Solid visionary centers on post-apocalyptic courier Sam Bridges (played by Norman Reedus). Players take on the role of Sam Bridges as he crosses America, connecting the last remnants of humanity while completing an urgent delivery. The game also feature an eclectic cast comprised of Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, and Tommie Earl Jenkins.

Death Stranding originally in 2019 on PlayStation 4. However, in 2021, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut came to PlayStation 5 and included new content, new weapons, a new vehicle, and more. A year later, the game arrived on PC. Earlier this year, Apple revealed that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut would be coming to iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac devices.

During its September event, Apple revealed that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut would be the first of many AAA games to take advantage of the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 chip. As with Resident Evil 4 and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Apple is optimizing the A17 to provide hardware-accelerated ray-tracing capabilities and high-quality graphics.

Although delayed, preorders for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available on the Apple Store. In Canada, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is available for $49.99.

