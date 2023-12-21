Nintendo Boxing Day Deals 2023 Now Available

IIC Deals
4 seconds ago

nintendo boxing day 2023

Nintendo is warming up this winter season with enticing Boxing Day deals on its Switch consoles and a range of popular games, which are now available.

Gamers can now grab the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle at a suggested retail price of $449.99, offering a significant value of $89.98. This bundle includes a special edition Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Full Game Download), and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

The bundle gets exclusive Joy-Con controllers themed after the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.

For those who already own a Nintendo Switch, there are substantial savings on various Nintendo Switch titles at select retailers:

Additionally, Nintendo’s “Hits for the Holidays Sale” presents an opportunity to stock up on popular games for the Nintendo Switch system. This limited-time offer includes deals on games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Maker 2, and Red Dead Redemption. These deals are available on Nintendo.com or the Nintendo eShop on your device.

Purchasers of digital games can earn My Nintendo Gold Points, amounting to 5% of the paid amount (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). These points can be redeemed towards other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and more. This sale concludes on January 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and More on Sale Right Now

Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale right now on Amazon.ca, from AirPods 2, AirPods 3 and the newest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Check out the sale prices below, which is a great time to nab some AirPods for late holiday gifts: AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: $269 (save $59.01; 18%) AirPods 3: $199 (save...
IIC Deals
8 mins ago

Amazon’s Early Boxing Day Deals of 2023 Kick Off Today

Amazon Canada is set to kick off their early Boxing Day deals today, December 21, set to go live at 4pm PT/7pm ET, according to the company in an email to iPhone in Canada. These early Boxing Day deals will take place from December 21-28, with various discounts on electronics, fashion, home essentials and more....
IIC Deals
2 hours ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Dec. 20

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Just a side note, next week there won't be...
IIC Deals
20 hours ago