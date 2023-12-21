Nintendo Boxing Day Deals 2023 Now Available

Nintendo is warming up this winter season with enticing Boxing Day deals on its Switch consoles and a range of popular games, which are now available.

Gamers can now grab the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle at a suggested retail price of $449.99, offering a significant value of $89.98. This bundle includes a special edition Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Full Game Download), and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

The bundle gets exclusive Joy-Con controllers themed after the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.

For those who already own a Nintendo Switch, there are substantial savings on various Nintendo Switch titles at select retailers:

Additionally, Nintendo’s “Hits for the Holidays Sale” presents an opportunity to stock up on popular games for the Nintendo Switch system. This limited-time offer includes deals on games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Maker 2, and Red Dead Redemption. These deals are available on Nintendo.com or the Nintendo eShop on your device.

Purchasers of digital games can earn My Nintendo Gold Points, amounting to 5% of the paid amount (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). These points can be redeemed towards other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and more. This sale concludes on January 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.