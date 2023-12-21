PlayStation’s Holiday Sale Now Live, Offers up to 75% Off Select Games

Steve Vegvari
2 hours ago

PlayStation’s annual holiday sale is now live. Players can purchase a large selection of games and DLC with savings of up to 75% off.

This year’s holiday sale includes many notable games including Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Cross-Gen Edition, EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition and Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition.

Check out some of the highlights below:

For a full list of games on sale, check out the PlayStation Blog.

