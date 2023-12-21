PlayStation’s Holiday Sale Now Live, Offers up to 75% Off Select Games

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut iPhone and Mac Launch Delayed to Early 2024
The Death Stranding: Director's Cut launch on iPhone, iPad and Mac has been delayed into 2024, as confirmed by publisher 505 Games.
PlayStation’s annual holiday sale is now live. Players can purchase a large selection of games and DLC with savings of up to 75% off.
This year’s holiday sale includes many notable games including Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Cross-Gen Edition, EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition and Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition.
Check out some of the highlights below:
For a full list of games on sale, check out the PlayStation Blog.