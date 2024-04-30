Apple Unveils Beats Solo Buds in Canada with Tiny Price

Besides launching Beats Solo 4 earphones today, Apple also unveiled Beats Solo Buds wireless Bluetooth earbuds, for a relatively lower price of $99.95 in Canada.

These earbuds have fully custom acoustic architecture and an ergonomic design that fits naturally into the ear, promising up to 18 hours of battery life and compatibility with both iOS and Android devices.

Beats Solo Buds feature dual-layer drivers to reduce micro-distortions, ensuring clarity and warmth in audio reproduction says Apple.

In addition to their sound quality, the Beats Solo Buds are built for comfort and practicality. They come with four sizes of ear tips, including an extra-small option, to ensure a snug fit and effective passive noise isolation.

The earbuds’ compact design includes a pocket-sized case—the smallest Beats has ever made—making them an ideal choice for on-the-go listening. Advanced engineering with laser-cut vents not only enhances bass performance but also reduces air pressure for added comfort.

The earbuds support quick charging—just five minutes of charging can provide up to one hour of playback. Full integration with iOS and Android allows for seamless one-touch pairing, and of course there’s Find My or Android’s Find My Device support to make sure you never lose these earbuds.

Each earbud is equipped with high-quality microphones and a noise-learning algorithm, enhancing call clarity. The Class 1 Bluetooth connection offers an extended range with fewer dropouts, suitable for both music listening and taking calls.

There on-device button controls for music, calls, and Siri activation. Users can customize the controls through iOS settings or the Beats app to adjust volume directly from the earbuds.

The box includes the Beats Solo Buds earbuds, a carrying case, four sizes of eartips, and a warranty card. A power adapter and USB-C charging cable are sold separately.

Beats Solo Buds are launching in June and come in four colours: Matte Black, Arctic Purple, Transparent Red and Storm Gray. They are priced at $99.95 which puts them just $10 ahead of the older Beats Flex. If you want Active Noise Cancelling you’ll need to pony up $229.95 for Beats Studio Buds+.