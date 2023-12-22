Amazon Boxing Day Deals 2023 in Canada Now Available

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

amazon boxing day deals

Amazon’s Boxing Day deals in Canada for 2023 are here, going live last night. Below is a curated list of the top Boxing Day deals on electronics and household available right now. There’s still time to get some belated holiday gifts…check out the deals below:

Tech Products:

Gaming:

Household:

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Nintendo Boxing Day Deals 2023 Now Available

Nintendo is warming up this winter season with enticing Boxing Day deals on its Switch consoles and a range of popular games, which are now available. Gamers can now grab the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle at a suggested retail price of $449.99, offering a significant value of $89.98....
IIC Deals
1 day ago

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and More on Sale Right Now

Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale right now on Amazon.ca, from AirPods 2, AirPods 3 and the newest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Check out the sale prices below, which is a great time to nab some AirPods for late holiday gifts: AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: $269 (save $59.01; 18%) AirPods 3: $199 (save...
IIC Deals
1 day ago

Amazon’s Early Boxing Day Deals of 2023 Kick Off Today

Amazon Canada is set to kick off their early Boxing Day deals today, December 21, set to go live at 4pm PT/7pm ET, according to the company in an email to iPhone in Canada. These early Boxing Day deals will take place from December 21-28, with various discounts on electronics, fashion, home essentials and more....
IIC Deals
1 day ago