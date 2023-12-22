Telus Business Boxing Day: $45/150GB Canada-US-Mexico Plan
If you’re a Telus Small and Medium Business customer, you may want to reach out to the company for some Boxing Day deals.
Telus is offering its unlimited 5G data Canada-US-Mexico roaming plan for $45 per month with 150GB of 5G+ data, available when at least four lines sign up for the plan. The $60 connection fee is waived for all four lines.
This plan normally costs $100/month for one line on the Telus website for personal customers, or $85/month when you have at least four people on your line.
Other plans offered according to a RFD reader that signed up included:
- $41.50/120GB (4 lines minimum)
- $35/80GB
Also, smartphones are also on sale including Apple’s latest iPhones. The RFD user was able to nab four lines at $45/150GB Canada-US-Mexico plus four Google Pixel 8 smartphones for $0.
After signing up on the Telus website, a phone call was received to discuss the fine details with a rep.