Telus Business Boxing Day: $45/150GB Canada-US-Mexico Plan

If you’re a Telus Small and Medium Business customer, you may want to reach out to the company for some Boxing Day deals.

Telus is offering its unlimited 5G data Canada-US-Mexico roaming plan for $45 per month with 150GB of 5G+ data, available when at least four lines sign up for the plan. The $60 connection fee is waived for all four lines.

This plan normally costs $100/month for one line on the Telus website for personal customers, or $85/month when you have at least four people on your line.

Other plans offered according to a RFD reader that signed up included:

$41.50/120GB (4 lines minimum)

$35/80GB

Also, smartphones are also on sale including Apple’s latest iPhones. The RFD user was able to nab four lines at $45/150GB Canada-US-Mexico plus four Google Pixel 8 smartphones for $0.

After signing up on the Telus website, a phone call was received to discuss the fine details with a rep.