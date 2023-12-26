Best Amazon Boxing Day Deals in Canada for 2023

After stuffing your face on Christmas Day, the tradition of spending money on Boxing Day for thing you really don’t need continues. Amazon Canada has fresh Boxing Day deals today and some decent discounts remain on its own devices, plus more.
Check out the list of some top Boxing Day deals on Amazon Canada right now. Of course with New Year’s resolutions coming up, fitness gear and items are on sale:
California-based accessory maker NOMAD has launched its ‘Holiday Hangover Sale’, which kicks off on Boxing Day and goes from now until the end of the year. This is the best way to save 20% off select NOMAD products—just use coupon code HH2023 at check out. Here’s what’s on sale... Save on a variety of products...
Eufy's SmartTrack Link, an item finder that seamlessly integrates with Apple's Find My network, has just been slashed in priced by 33%, down to $19.98 for a single tracker on Amazon.ca. Apple's AirTag costs $35 on sale for one tracker. Designed for iOS, iPadOS, or macOS users, this device ensures you never lose track of...
Staples Wireless is offering up a specific Boxing Day door crasher in Canada for 2023, offering up to $500 in gift cards. According to an email received by iPhone in Canada, Staples Wireless says one of the first 5 customers in-store can get up to $500 in gift cards, consisting of $300 Staples Gift Card...