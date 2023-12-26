Biden Administration Declined Veto on U.S. Apple Watch Ban, Following Infringed Patent

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are both officially banned from U.S. sales as the Biden Administration declined to veto the International Trade Commission (ITC) determination.

In the U.S., Apple has been undergoing a tumultuous legal battle, regarding a patent for its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. As the ITC placed pressure on Apple to remove both devices from virtual and brick-and-mortar shelves, the U.S. ban is now in effect. As reported by CNBC, the Biden administration has released a statement, confirming its notion to decline an official veto.

On October 26, 2023, the U.S. International Trade Commission found that Apple, Inc. infringed two patents owned by Masimo Corporation and Cercacor Laboratories, Inc., both based in the United States, the statement reads. “After careful consultations, Ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC’s determination and the ITC’s decision became final on December 26, 2023.”

Earlier this year, Apple was found to have infringed on patents concerning blood oxygen saturation technology, made by Masimo. The ITC ordered Apple to stop selling imported devices with the infringed-upon tech within the U.S. Apple then appealed the decision to block the ITC’s demand. However, during the final hour, Apple began to remove Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from its U.S. website on December 21st. Later, on December 24th, devices were removed from the American retail locations.

As of now, U.S. customers can continue purchasing the Apple Watch SE as it does not offer the blood oxygen in question. Fortunately, the issue doesn’t affect Apple in Canada or any of the Canadian retailers. As of now, it’s unclear how Apple will move forward. It may seek to deliver a software update to address and disable to sensor surrounding the blood oxygen tech. Alternatively, Apple may look to settle with Masimo in some way.