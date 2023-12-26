Eufy SmartTrack on Sale for 33% Off at $19, Cheaper than AirTag

2 hours ago

Eufy’s SmartTrack Link, an item finder that seamlessly integrates with Apple’s Find My network, has just been slashed in priced by 33%, down to $19.98 for a single tracker on Amazon.ca. Apple’s AirTag costs $35 on sale for one tracker.

Designed for iOS, iPadOS, or macOS users, this device ensures you never lose track of your important belongings. Here are the top features of the SmartTrack:

  • Works with Apple Find My: Easily add SmartTrack Link to the Items tab in your pre-installed Find My app. Locate your item globally using Apple’s vast network of devices.
  • Find Your Phone in Silent Mode: Misplaced your phone? A double tap on the SmartTrack Link makes your phone ring, even if it’s on silent mode.
  • Free Left-Behind Alerts: Get instant alerts on the eufy Security app if you leave something behind, with no additional fees.

  • QR Code for Easy Recovery: Lost an item? The Link’s QR code keeps you connected. Finders can scan to see the contact information you choose to share.
  • Shareable Location Tracking: Use the eufy Security app to let friends and family know where your items are.
  • Loud Alarm Feature: The Link’s alarm is so loud, you can hear it even if it’s covered or in another room.
  • Water Resistant and Durable: Don’t worry about the rain; SmartTrack Link is water-resistant. Plus, it comes with a replaceable CR2032 battery that lasts up to a year.

Pop one of these suckers into your kid’s backpack, dog’s collar, keys, luggage and more. Never lose anything again, thanks to the power of the Apple Find My network, which leverages millions of iPhones in the wild.

If you don’t want to work out for Apple’s AirTag, the eufy SmartTrack Link will do the job at a much cheaper price. Click here to jump on the sale while it’s still available on Amazon.ca.

