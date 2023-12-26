Staples Wireless Boxing Day Door Crasher: Up to $500 in Gift Cards

Staples Wireless is offering up a specific Boxing Day door crasher in Canada for 2023, offering up to $500 in gift cards.

According to an email received by iPhone in Canada, Staples Wireless says one of the first 5 customers in-store can get up to $500 in gift cards, consisting of $300 Staples Gift Card and $200 Staples Print Pass. How to qualify? Well of course you need to activate a new phone on an eligible two-year term (trust us, the fine print was in tiny font).

Staples Wireless offers mobile plans and smartphones from Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile. You need to be one of the first five customers to activate a new wireless plan in store to get up to $500 in gift cards on December 26, 2023. Atlantic Canada will have a similar sale on December 27, 2023.

