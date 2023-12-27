Microsoft Copilot App Launches on Android: iOS Release Underway

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Following the earlier launch of its web version, Microsoft has rolled out its much-anticipated Copilot app on Android, with an iOS version releasing soon as well.

Microsoft Copilot App for Android

Formerly known as Bing Chat, Microsoft Copilot distinguishes itself with a refined focus on chat functionalities and features akin to OpenAI’s DALL-E 3.

he Android version, available on the Play Store, emphasizes a customizable experience through dedicated settings for themes and permissions.

While Bing encompasses search, rewards, and AI functionalities, Copilot centers on a more ChatGPT-like user interface. Additional features, including history, plugins, and Code Interpreter support, are anticipated in forthcoming updates.

As noted by WindowsLatest, the new Microsoft Copilot app maintains its robust AI support, encompassing GPT Vision, GPT-4, and DALL-E capabilities.

Some users may also get access to ChatGPT-4 Turbo by disabling the search plugin.

Microsoft Copilot App

Microsoft highlights Copilot’s versatility, catering to diverse needs from professional to personal tasks. Notably, the app occupies about 83 MB, hinting at Chromium integration over Google’s WebView.

Copilot facilitates diverse tasks like drafting emails, crafting stories, multilingual content translation, and proofreading – all at no cost, affirming Microsoft’s commitment to keeping its AI services free for consumers.

Furthermore, the app allows third-party plugin support, potentially aiding tasks such as travel planning and resume writing.

As per sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, an iOS version of Copilot is on the verge of release.

For now, users seeking Copilot on iOS might resort to using the Bing app or accessing copilot.microsoft.com via Safari, despite potential bugs in the Bing app.

