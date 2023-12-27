OnePlus 12R Unveiled, Coming to Canada and Beyond in January

OnePlus has revealed the first image of its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 12R. This new model, a part of the OnePlus 12 Series, is the first in the OnePlus R Series to be launched in global markets.

The OnePlus 12R, showcased in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colourways, joins the OnePlus 12, demonstrating that top-tier hardware specs and software experiences are achievable without the “Plus,” “Pro,” or “Ultra” designations, said a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada on Wednesday.

The OnePlus 12R will be available in Cool Blue, featuring a glossy finish with a light and fresh appearance, and Iron Gray, presenting a matte texture for a sophisticated and robust feel. Both versions are designed with a matte metal frame and the signature OnePlus Alert Slider, now relocated to the left side of the phone.

This change has facilitated the introduction of a new integrated antenna system, which enhances online gaming performance, making the OnePlus 12R an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts.

The OnePlus R Series, initially launched with the OnePlus 9R in 2021 and followed by the OnePlus 10R in 2022 and OnePlus 11R in 2023, has until now been exclusive to the Indian and Chinese markets. Focused on performance and gaming, these devices have garnered praise for their dedication to performance, utilization of cutting-edge technology, and affordability.

In response to the increasing demand for graphically intense mobile games globally, OnePlus has decided to expand the availability of the OnePlus R Series to North America and Europe for the first time, including Canada.

Both flagship models are scheduled to be released at the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event, set for 19:30 IST (6am PT/9am ET) on January 23, 2024.