New on PlayStation Plus: January 2024 Free Games

Gamers subscribed to PlayStation Plus can anticipate an enticing lineup for January 2024. The three games featured this month are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, and Nobody Saves the World.

These titles will be available for PlayStation Plus members from January 2 until February 5.

A Plague Tale: Requiem | PS5

The sequel to the award-winning adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence follows the journey of Amicia and Hugo as they flee their devastated homeland.

Set in new regions and vibrant cities, the siblings aim to control Hugo’s curse.

Engage in a desperate struggle for survival, overcoming challenges with an array of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.

Evil West | PS4, PS5

Armed with firearms, a lightning-fueled gauntlet, and various gadgets, players hunt bloodthirsty monstrosities.

Take on this adventure solo or in co-op mode.

Traverse a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading weapons and tools. Evolve your monster-slaying abilities by unlocking new perks, allowing for diverse gameplay styles.

Nobody Saves the World | PS4, PS5

As the ancient Calamity reawakens, players – embodying the character Nobody – embark on a journey to save the world.

Master the art of transformation to assume forms like Slug, Ghost, and Dragon in this unique action RPG.

Mix and match abilities creatively to tackle challenging quests, exploring a vast overworld solo or with friends online.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus members will gain access to the Warframe Syrinx Collection on January 2.

This exclusive pack includes multiple weapons, armor, and items for the sci-fi multiplayer action title Warframe. Once downloaded, these items will be readily available in the in-game Warframe inventory, regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.

The pack includes:

Syrinx Chest Plate

Syrinx Shoulder Plates

Syrinx Leg Plates

Baza Rifle

Cassowar Polearm

Storm Color Palette

Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle

Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle

2x Orokin Catalysts

170 Platinum

7-Day Affinity Booster

7-Day Credit Booster

Stock of PlayStation 5 consoles are plentiful right now compared to last year, and also on sale: the PS5 Marvel Spider-Man 2 Bundle is on sale on Amazon.ca right now for $80 off.