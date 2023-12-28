Apple Eyes Software Fix to Overcome Apple Watch Import Ban

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Apple faces a potential Apple Watch import ban due to infringement on patents owned by Masimo Corp. To overcome this, Apple is exploring several ideas, including a software fix (via Bloomberg).

Apple watchOS 10 watch family biglarge 1

Following the ITC’s decision, sales of the affected Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 were halted in the US.

However, a temporary reprieve granted by a federal appeals court allowed these models to return to Apple’s stores while awaiting further decisions.

Apple’s plans involve various strategies, including the submission of redesigned software to a US customs agency, potentially enabling the sale of non-infringing watch versions starting from January 12.

Simultaneously, Apple continues its legal appeal against the ITC’s ruling.

Legal experts highlight Apple’s vigorous efforts to navigate the situation. Despite filing appeals and requesting stays, the ITC’s ban remains in place, albeit temporarily paused by the appeals court.

Apart from legal battles, Apple is pursuing software modifications to address the patent issue. However, the ITC stated that even a favorable Customs decision on redesigns wouldn’t alter the status of the infringing Apple Watch products.

Watch ban jpg

The process for a patent-related appeal at the Federal Circuit typically spans around a year or longer.

A successful stay for the appeal’s duration could exceed the time Apple usually takes to develop and launch new device generations.

While Apple could resolve the issue through settlement, it has opted for a different approach, possibly to set a precedent.

Apple also filed infringement cases against Masimo’s W1 watch in Delaware district court, showcasing the intensity of the ongoing legal tussle.

Despite the ban and ongoing legal disputes, Apple is exploring software workarounds to address patent-related concerns by issuing an Apple Watch firmware update.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Court Rejects Demand for Apple Canada to Reveal Thermostat App Users

Canada’s Federal Court has dismissed Seismotech's motion for a Norwich order against Apple Canada, effectively ruling out the necessity for iPhone maker to disclose consumer information in an ongoing patent infringement case (via @mgeist). A Norwich order is a specific type of court order that compels a third party, who is not directly involved in...
John Quintet
51 mins ago