Apple’s New Square One Location Still Hasn’t Opened Yet

Apple’s plan to relocate its store within Square One shopping mall in Mississauga, Ontario, is experiencing delays, diverging from its initial timeline shared earlier this year.

The tech giant intended to move to a space previously held by Massimo Dutti on the mall’s second floor, above the food court, as indicated by a building permit filed in June.

Originally projected to open in November 2023, the new store’s launch is now facing a delay it seems. The reasons for the delay have not been specified. Black-painted walls still adorn the former Massimo Dutti location. When a white Apple logo is painted on the outside, that’s when you know the store will be opening soon.

You can see a picture of where the Apple Store is moving to at Square One, from the building permit below (via MacRumors):

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman this summer, Apple is also planning the relocation of its Sainte-Catherine store in Montreal, aiming for completion by February 2025. It’s unclear if this timeline is still on track but we’ll find out soon enough. If you’re seeing progress at Square One, feel free to email us tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share updates with the community.