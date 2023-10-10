Square One Apple Store to Relocate, Building Permits Reveal

The Square One Apple Store in Mississauga, Ontario, is set to relocate by the end of 2023, according to building permits issued by the City of Mississauga’s planning and building department.

The permit, numbered 23 7802, was granted to Omers Realty Management Corp, c/o Oxford Properties Group, and outlines plans for “interior alterations – Apple” at an estimated value of $950,000 CAD. The new location is specified as 100 City Centre Drive, unit 2-222 (indicating the second floor), which matches the current address of the Square One Apple Store.

The relocation is part of Apple’s broader strategy to renovate and open new stores globally, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in June. In Canada, the Square One Apple Store is expected to be relocated by November 2023, while a proposal for the Apple Store Sainte-Catherine in Montreal aims for a move by February 2025.

You can see in the image above (thanks Kyle) that the area above the food court only shows blacked out walls, with no signs indicating Apple will be moving in. But the black paint is the perfect backdrop when an Apple logo is ready to be painted on the outside.

The new Square One location will be situated over the food court area and may feature a facade similar to the recently renovated design of the Eaton Centre Apple Store. The relocation is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

