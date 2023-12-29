Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Back on Apple Online Store in the US

Following a tumultuous week due to a US International Trade Commission (ITC) ban, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have returned and are available on Apple’s website in the US.

This week, Apple filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the U.S. for a pause on the ban affecting both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The court then granted Apple’s appeal, allowing both models of the Apple Watch to return to retailer shelves and Apple’s online store. Now, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are back on Apple’s website and available for purchase in the US, according to 9to5Mac.

The court’s decision to temporarily pause the ITC’s ban also arrives as the US Customs and Border Protection wagers whether a proposed software redesign concerning two infringed patents will suffice. The ITC found Apple to have infringed on two patents owned by Masimo Corporation and Cercacor Laboratories, Inc., both based in the United States. The patents concerning blood oxygen saturation technology are featured in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Once found to be breaching the patent, both devices were banned from sale in America. US Customs and Border Protection will make its decision on January 12th, 2024.

The court has also reportedly given the ITC until January 10th to respond to Apple’s request to place a stay on the ban throughout the appeals process. If the request is declined, Apple may face another incident where its devices are removed from the market.

Thankfully, throughout this ordeal, sales for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were unaffected in Canada. For the time being, both devices are now readily available in the US with broader availability now expected to return by December 30th.