Xbox Series S ‘Carbon Black’ Model Sets a New Bar for Entry into the Current Console Generation

I’ve been an advocate of the Xbox Series S since the start of the current console generation. Microsoft’s all-digital console provides a cheaper entry point into the ninth gen of consoles. It also provides the now standard trappings the Xbox brand offers whether it’s the Velocity Architecture technology or Smart Delivery.

Since 2020, the standard $379.99 ‘Robot White’ Xbox Series S has been adopted by long-time Xbox players as well as being the entry point for new and fareweather fans. However, there’s been one crucial pain point when it comes to the Xbox Series S––the memory. The compact and elegant Series S supports a plethora of features and new-gen perks. However, its 512 GB of SSD storage doesn’t go very far in 2024 and beyond.

As this current console generation continues to prove, games aren’t getting smaller. Just this year alone, we’ve seen the Call of Duty suite reach upwards of 200GB of space. Baldur’s Gate 3, which won Game of the Year, is roughly 122 GB. In comes the latest ‘Carbon Black’ Xbox Series S from Microsoft for $449.99. Released in September 2023, the all-black Xbox Series S directly addresses the storage issue of its Robot White counterpart and sets a new bar for entry into this current console generation.

The Carbon Black Xbox Series S maintains the exact size, weight and overall look of the original model. However, it adopts the colourway of the more premium Xbox Series X. While it doesn’t fold in the Series X’s ability to play 4K @ 120fps, the Carbon Black Series S does provide players with a console with a darker aesthetic if they wish to have one. The ninth generation has marked the grand return of beaming white consoles. Whether it’s the Series S, the PlayStation 5, or the Nintendo Switch (OLED model), I’ve been partial to filling my media centre with clean, white tech. However, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t partial to the new Carbon Black model. Not only is it easier on the eyes, but you really can’t beat a black console. It’s traditional. It’s safe. It fits with any vibe in any room. The Carbon Black model provides some synergy with its big brother, the Series X.

The original Xbox Series S provides support for 1440p @ 60fps. Players can also trade the resolution to bump frames when playing at 1080p @ up to 120fps. The latest Carbon Black model is no different. Of course, this is also paired with HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for immersive video and audio. This is more than sufficient for the large majority of games available on Xbox. This even includes the latest Forza Motorsport. While a bonafide visual treat on Series X, the immersive racing sim is gorgeous on the Series S. For the price point, it’s quite understandable that 4K support would be out of reach. For many players, a high 120Hz frame rate is the priority, even when playing games that are a spectacle like Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. It’s also worth noting that many games are still struggling to perfect even 4K @ 60fps on consoles. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor garnered a lot of attention this year as its Performance mode struggled to hit the expected marks. Despite its unassuming size, the Xbox Series S ‘Carbon Black is a powerhouse that offers more than plenty of raw horsepower for players to sink their teeth into while exploring vast new worlds.

The biggest and most impactful improvement the Carbon Black Xbox Series S brings to the table is its memory. Rather than limit players with its 512GB SSD, Microsoft now provides access to 1TB of SSD storage. As the Xbox Series S is an all-digital console, it’s beyond essential that players have access to an abundance of storage. Now, players are no longer bound to install only one of two additional games if Call of Duty is on their rotation. It’s personally helped improve my library on Xbox Series S. With many games now breaching the 100GB mark, I’ve had to make fewer compromises in the games I keep installed on my hardware. I’ve long believed that the Series S is a true Xbox Game Pass machine. I think that Microsoft has fully realized this concept by including 1TB of storage.

Now, players can jump into the growing catalogue of Xbox Game Pass games, install to their heart’s content and play a deluge of new experiences. The power of Xbox Game Pass is only limited by how much room a player has on their hardware. With even more built-in storage, the limits are even further away from the player. With the use of the SSD, Xbox Series S players can unlock the perks of using Smart Delivery. Microsoft’s current console generation has been elevated simply by the ability to seamlessly launch a variety of games and pick up exactly where they left off when returning.

It’s become my go-to secondary unit in my household. I’ve also slapped on the xScreen when travelling. With the xScreen attached, I’m able to play the Xbox Series S while at an airport, at a cabin, or hotel. However, I’m still holding out for a Carbon Black display from Upspec to complete the dark aesthetic.

Since 2020 and the introduction of the Xbox Series S, the little console has always been my first recommendation to those hoping to pick up gaming or return to the hobby. The original price point was low enough that it lowered any barrier to entry. It’s also fully kitted out to handle the latest games with optimal performance settings. The only thing I had to consider when recommending it was how many games was the person hoping to install and play at one time. The Carbon Black model now removes that worry. Microsoft is now in a position to cater to an even bigger assortment of players. The Carbon Black Xbox Series S hits the sweet spot as far as leveraging both a tangible price tag as well a suitable storage space for today’s latest games. For $449.99 the Carbon Black Xbox Series S has set a new bar when entering into this current console generation.