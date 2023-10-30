Upspec Gaming Reveals New ‘Carbon Black’ xScreen for Xbox Series S

Upspec Gaming, the maker of the xScreen, is teasing a new colour option for its Xbox Series S portable display. To match the new ‘Carbon Black’ console Microsoft launched, an all-black model of the Screen is being shipped this holiday season.

On its website, Upspec Gaming uploaded a teaser video, highlighting the ‘Carbon Black’ xScreen. It comes with all the bells and whistles needed to make the Xbox Series S a portable console, perfect for travelling. When attached to the console, the xScreen offers a small-screen experience, which is great for on-the-go or for gaming away from the living room.

This summer, Microsoft launched its Carbon Black Xbox Series S. The console features a 1TB SSD while offering up to 120fps, fast load times, and new-gen features like Quick Resume. While the xScreen has been made famous online for being a complimentary device, it’s only available in ‘White’ to match the base console.

#xScreen for #XboxSeriesS. Now in BLACK. Limited quantities targeted to be available to ship by Christmas.🎄😅💨 Pre-orders will open in late November at a discounted price of $199.99. Register to be notified at https://t.co/Or6LdgKyTD pic.twitter.com/wnkeyiZDCR — UPspec Gaming 🎮 xScreen for Xbox Series S (@UPspecGaming) October 30, 2023

The Carbon Black xScreen appears to match the new Xbox Series S. Much like the original, the xScreen simply slots into the console’s HDMI port, in order to support a display of 1080p @ 60FPS. We tested the xScreen last year, and while the display doesn’t support the Series S’ 1440p @ 120FPS capabilities, it’s hard to notice on an 11.6-inch screen.

The xScreen secures itself to the console by using a clamping screen on each side of the console. A bypass cutout is designed into the xScreen to enable users to plug the Xbox Series S into a wall socket. Unfortunately, the way the xScreen is built, it does cover the console’s ethernet port and USB-C. So, keep that in mind.

The display does support a nice feature to complement the Xbox Series S. Upspec Gaming includes an HDMI-CEC power-off function. While you can use the onboard power button to turn it on or off, this feature shuts off the screen when the display is folded close.

The company hasn’t revealed release information yet. Though, pre-orders are expected to open in “late November.” By registering interest on the site, users can get ready for the launch at a discounted price of $199.99 USD (around $276.53 CAD).

Upspec Gaming hasn’t revealed Canadian pricing for the Carbon Black display. The original xScreen is available for $407.17.