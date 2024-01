Apple has released a new round of software betas for developers to download and test, including iOS 17.3 beta 2. These updates come after beta 1 versions were made available back on December 12, 2023.

Check out what’s for download below:

iOS 17.3 beta 2 (21D5036c)

iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 (21D5036c)

macOS 14.3 beta 2 (23D5043d)

watchOS 10.3 beta 2 (21S5635d)

tvOS 17.3 beta 2 (21K5635c)

No word on what’s exactly new yet aside from the usual bug fixes and security improvements, but stay tuned for updates.