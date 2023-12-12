iOS 17.3 Beta 1 Download and More Released for Developers

Gary Ng
3 seconds ago

Apple has released iOS 17.3 beta 1 and more for developers on Tuesday. This comes after iOS 17.2 and other final updates were made available yesterday.

Check out what’s available for developers to download below right now:

  • Xcode 15.2 beta
  • iOS 17.3 beta
  • iPadOS 17.3 beta
  • macOS 14.3 beta
  • watchOS 10.3 beta
  • tvOS 17.3 beta

What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 1? There’s a new feature called Stolen Device Protection. More on that to come.

