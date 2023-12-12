iOS 17.3 Beta 1 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple’s AirPlay in Hotels Feature Delayed to 2024
Initially expected to release "later this year," Apple has delayed its AirPlay feature for hotel room TVs in iOS 17 to first half of 2024.
Apple has released iOS 17.3 beta 1 and more for developers on Tuesday. This comes after iOS 17.2 and other final updates were made available yesterday.
Check out what’s available for developers to download below right now:
What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 1? There’s a new feature called Stolen Device Protection. More on that to come.