iOS 17.3 Beta 1 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released iOS 17.3 beta 1 and more for developers on Tuesday. This comes after iOS 17.2 and other final updates were made available yesterday.

Check out what’s available for developers to download below right now:

Xcode 15.2 beta

iOS 17.3 beta

iPadOS 17.3 beta

macOS 14.3 beta

watchOS 10.3 beta

tvOS 17.3 beta

What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 1? There’s a new feature called Stolen Device Protection. More on that to come.