Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Jan. 3

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Get Apple TV+ and Fitness+ Free for 2 Months from Air Canada Back in August, Air Canada launched Apple TV+ streaming aboard flight for the latter’s original programming. At the time, Air Canada also let us know via email of a promotion that offered new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers 2 free months of the streaming service. But now, Air Canada has a new link that also...

Wealthsimple Referral Code THEZZA: Reddit 2024 Toronto-based Wealthsimple recently launched a new referral program bonus, offering cash rewards for both existing and new clients. Wealthsimple is being used by over 3 million Canadians, with over $20 billion in assets under management, while there is up to $300,000 CDIC coverage on eligible deposits, while management fees are 4x lower than the average...