Get a Free Apple Watch Series 9 from RBC, If You Switch Over

RBC has brought back its Apple product freebies for account switchers, now in the form of a free Apple Watch Series 9.

To qualify for this promotion, customers need to open an eligible RBC bank account by April 1, 2024. The eligible accounts include RBC Signature No Limit Banking at $16.95 per month and RBC VIP Banking at $30 per month.

To receive the Apple Watch reward, account holders must set up and complete two of the following by July 9, 2024: a payroll or pension direct deposit, two pre-authorized monthly payments, or two bill payments to a service provider.

The minimum cost for participating in this offer, based on the RBC Signature No Limit Banking account, amounts to $220.35 over 13 months. So if you’re ready to switch over an account for 13 months you can get a free Apple Watch Series 9.

Qualified customers will receive an email from RBC shortly after February 6, 2024, or after completing the qualifying criteria, whichever is later. This email will contain a link to a secure website where they can select their Apple Watch and confirm shipment details. The website will also provide an estimated delivery time, which may vary based on the selected model.

To remain eligible for the reward, the new RBC account must stay open and in good standing, and the qualifying criteria (such as payroll/pension deposit, bill payment, or pre-authorized payment) must remain in effect until after April 30, 2025.

The offer includes several models of the Apple Watch Series 9, with options for GPS, Textile or Rubber bands, and 41mm or 45mm cases. Customers can choose from various colors, including Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Band, Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Band, Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Band, and Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Band.

In the past we’ve seen RBC offer up a free iPad for account switchers, such as from earlier this year. Back in 2017, RBC offered up a free Apple Watch Series 1 for account switchers, plus an iPhone SE (for $79).

If you were going to switch to one of these RBC accounts, this might be a nice little perk despite the monthly fees, and if you’re willing to jump through hoops.