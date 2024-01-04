PlayStation Pulse Explore Review

PlayStation is continuing its investment into premium audio solutions for PlayStation 5 and its newly released PlayStation Portal handheld. The PlayStation Pulse Explore wireless earbuds are Sony’s successor to its Pulse 3D headset, which launched alongside the PlayStation 5 in 2020.

For years, Sony has rightfully boasted its Pulse 3D wireless headset. As it offers players 3D audio support, dual noise-cancelling microphones, and EQ presets, it’s become a widely adopted headset for those in the PlayStation ecosystem. However, upon the advent of the PlayStation Portal, Sony aimed to address one lingering omission––lossless audio. As many brands are adopting and providing options for lossless audio, it was time for Sony to step into the ring. PlayStation Pulse Explore supports low latency and lossless audio paired with advanced drivers all thanks to the introduction of PlayStation Link, a new wireless technology.

Of course, this warrants taking PlayStation Pulse Explore out for a spin. Seeing this next evolutionary step for PlayStation, it’s important to consider the added benefits the earbuds may have. Additionally, as with any audio solution, I wanted to identify whether these $269 earbuds could fit into the lifestyle model and become a part of my day-to-day life. The results show promise of what Sony is capable of, especially with the Pulse 3D Elite on the horizon. While providing exceptionally clean audio and a great microphone for PlayStation 5, PC and Mac, the PlayStation Pulse Explore does have a few shortcomings. In the end, these buds offer a premium experience but aren’t exactly the must-own audio solution.

Out of the box

The PlayStation 5 ecosystem has a well-defined aesthetic. Every device and accessory PlayStation has launched since 2020 has adopted the same design philosophy and the PlayStation Pulse Explore is no different. The PlayStation Pulse Explore comes in a bulky white charging case that slides open, revealing the slots for the left and right earbuds. Unfortunately, the case itself isn’t one you’ll be throwing into your pocket before running errands. Though, with a premium design, it does look great on my media centre and desk.

The colourway perfectly matches the PlayStation 5 console, standard DualSense, PS VR2, etc. The buds themselves are white and black with curved panels featuring the PlayStation logo. One earbud features a rocker-style volume control button while the other features the PlayStation Link button. There is also an assortment of silicon ear tips to swap out depending on ear size.

In addition, PlayStation ships its Pulse Explore buds with the USB-A dongle that is required for PlayStation Link support. Using this, players can insert it into a PlayStation 5 or PC to gain access to lossless, ultra-low-latency audio on each respective device. For those who foresee themselves using the PlayStation Pulse Explore on both a console and PC, keep in mind there is no storage slot for the dongle within the case. So, be sure to keep tabs on it or ensure it’s always plugged in and avoid losing it.

The PlayStation Pulse Explore also ships with a USB-C charging cable. The earbuds offer up to five hours of battery life on a single charge. The charging case provides up to an additional 10 hours. The earbuds have been able to consistently get me through most of my play sessions without an issue. However, players may hit a snag during their next all-nighter or if they’re marathoning through a game. While respective, the overall battery life does pale in comparison to other wireless buds, like the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed.

Mighty and crisp sound

If you’re familiar with the Pulse 3D headset, you’ll have a sense of the type of audio power Sony can provide. The PlayStation Pulse Explore surprisingly retains a lot of the clean and crisp soundscapes from its over-the-ear counterpart. The swooshing sounds of the air are exemplified while playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The sound of Kratos throwing his Leviathan Axe in God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla sounds crisp and powerful. The clanging of steel in Final Fantasy XVI is also quite punchy during battles. Even dialogue comes in very clear, surprisingly even during more action-heavy moments.

The Pulse buds support Tempest 3D audio as well. However, I do feel as though some of this is lost when compared to its predecessor. Deeper audio effects and sounds in the background don’t come through as much as the over-the-ear headphones. This is to be expected to some degree as earbuds aren’t known for their spatial audio. From my experience, the voices of off-camera enemies and positioning can’t be pinpointed as much when using PlayStation Pulse Explore.

As for music and soundtracks, the results are mixed. The planar magnetic drivers featured in the Pulse Explore earbuds are designed to offer a wide soundscape. Unfortunately, PlayStation doesn’t include any sort of equalizer settings so you’re stuck with the base offerings. Fortunately, the high frequencies and treble come in pitch-perfect. There’s no shortage of clarity and detail when listening to higher frequencies, as expected with the “studio-inspired drivers.” However, there is a distinct lack of thunderous bass. Lower frequencies, drums, and bass notes often get lost in the shuffle. They may not be replacing your Sony WF-1000XM5 but they do stand to be a contender. It’s not the end all be all if the bass is lacking, especially if we’re exclusively focusing on gameplay. However, it’s a noticeable sore spot considering so many cinematic games are buoyed by their audio and soundtracks.

The real surprise winner is the introduction and integration of PlayStation Link. After inserting the dongle into my PlayStation 5, I jumped into a few games and witnessed no audio latency. The new wireless protocol has been working as intended, even across PCs and Macs. Adding to this, PlayStation Link was brought to the table upon the release of PlayStation Portal. Having been using the handheld for several weeks, the ultra-low-latency has been most effective when playing on the streaming device. I was also shocked to discover that the PlayStation Pulse Explore worked with Nintendo Switch, offering a wireless earbud option. Of course, I needed to use a USB-C to USB-A adapter to plug in the PlayStation Link dongle.

Design and lifestyle

I have a love/hate relationship with wireless earbuds. Most commonly, the ear tips don’t fit or are uncomfortable. On more than one occasion, I’ve had wireless buds fall out of my ear while walking, leading me to be very hesitant about using them. PlayStation Pulse Explore features a unique design, but one that doesn’t lead them to be the most user-friendly in my experience. I’ve had to switch the silicon earbuds several times to find the one that is ‘most’ comfortable. The curved panels don’t exactly lend themselves to be intuitive in how they are placed in the ear. There is a PlayStation logo on each bud, indicating the proper orientation. However, without a mirror, I was left second-guessing myself until I found the proper orientation. Aside from that, using the onboard volume control rocker button takes a bit of getting used to. With all that said, as I became more familiar with the buds, they became far more comfortable to use while gaming and during recent travels.

The PlayStation Pulse Explore supports Bluetooth on top of the PlayStation Link. Much to my surprise, I found myself pairing the buds to my phone while playing games on PlayStation 5. During some sessions, I listened to music and podcasts while cleaning up Trophies in God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla. Plus, with the multi-device connectivity, I could also take a phone call without disrupting the audio of the game. This may not be the selling feature but it’s an additive perk that certainly has me reaching for the PlayStation Pulse Explore over the Pulse 3D headset. In terms of clarity, I was told my voice came through clear in both party chats and when taking calls using Bluetooth through my phone.

Final thoughts

Sony expands its PlayStation audio suite with the certifiably premium PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds. The buds and case complement the family of devices surrounding the PlayStation 5––unique design quirks and all. With the PlayStation Pulse Explore comes low latency audio and lossless support all via PlayStation Link, providing an exceptional listening experience while playing on PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac.

With multi-device connectivity, users can take the Pulse Explore buds with them on the run. However, there are a few drawbacks pertaining to the design, causing some discomfort depending on ear size. Those hoping to get some powerful bass from the $269 PlayStation Pulse Explore while listening to music may be left wanting more. That being said, it’s undeniable that the buds are a nominal step up from the Pulse 3D headset. Sony has laid the foundation for its upcoming Pulse 3D Elite, which should bridge the gap, creating the perfect storm for comfort, usability, and performance.