New on Prime Gaming: January 2024

Prime Gaming, included with Amazon Prime memberships, has announced its January 2024 content update, offering a new selection of free games and benefits for Prime members.

This month’s lineup features titles like Endling — Extinction is Forever, Apico, Atari Mania, and Yars: Recharged.

In addition to these games, Prime Gaming members in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom have access to free games on Amazon Luna, the company’s cloud gaming service.

The January offerings on Luna include: Control Ultimate Edition, Kitaria Fables, Wonderboy: The Dragon Trap, and Young Souls.

Amazon Luna allows players to instantly start gaming on various devices, including Fire TV. Prime members can enjoy a rotating selection of games on Luna through a dedicated channel. For January 2024, Luna’s Prime Gaming offer includes popular games like Control Ultimate Edition and Kitaria Fables, along with access to titles such as Fortnite and Rocket Racing.

The free games available in January through Prime Gaming are:

January 4: Endling — Extinction is Forever [Amazon Games App]

January 11: Apico [Amazon Games App]

January 18: Atari Mania [Epic Games Store]

January 25: Yars: Recharged [Epic Games Store]

You can click here to check out Prime Gaming on Amazon.ca.