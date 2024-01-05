Tesla Cybertruck in Toronto: Lines Form to See New Truck

Tesla’s Cybertruck has landed in another Canadian showroom, now available for viewing in Ontario.

Tesla’s innovative Cybertruck has officially arrived in Toronto, generating significant interest and long lines of eager viewers. The Tesla Owners Club Ontario (TOCO) initially hosted a private viewing of this futuristic vehicle, marking the second appearance of the Cybertruck in a Canadian showroom, reports Tesla North.

Gary Mark, the director of Tesla Owners Club Ontario (TOCO), was instrumental in organizing this exclusive event, which provided TOCO members with an early glimpse of the electric pickup truck.

As of this morning, Friday, January 5, the Cybertruck is on public display at Tesla Yorkdale, located in the Yorkdale Shopping Centre at 3401 Dufferin St Suite 320, Toronto. This public viewing opportunity allows visitors to closely examine the Cybertruck’s design features, including its high-strength steel panels.

Check out the line up of people that waited outside the Tesla showroom to see the Cybertruck, according to Mark’s video below shared on Friday:

This event follows the debut of the first Cybertruck in a Canadian showroom, which took place in late November at the Tesla location in Langley, British Columbia. Yes, people also lined up outside this showroom to see the Cybertruck, reminiscent of people lining up to see the original iPhone.

For now, Cybertruck deliveries have mainly taken place in California and Texas in the U.S., and expansion to Canadians should happen sometime this year. Tesla confirmed last month they have over 2 million reservations of Cybertruck, with customers placing $100 USD deposits.

The Cybertruck is unlike regular truck designs, with its entirely stainless steel exterior (that’s bulletproof versus a Tommy gun), steer-by-wire, 48-volt electrical architecture, plus it can go 0-100 km in 2.7 seconds.

Check out some behind the scenes footage of the TOCO event held on Thursday below: