A Very Real Xbox Series S Toaster is Available to Toast the Xbox Logo on Your Bread

Steve Vegvari
6 seconds ago

Following in the footsteps of the Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge, the official Xbox Series S Toaster is making its way to the market.

Launched in the US, the Xbox Series S Toaster can imprint the Xbox logo on anything from an English muffin, bagel, or frozen waffles. The description of the toaster states that it “will take your kitchen countertop to the next level.” Available at Walmart, the toaster is priced at $40 USD (around $53.43 CAD).

The officially licensed Xbox Series S Toaster features the same rough dimension as the entry-level console. It also has the signature black ventilation circle, defined on its side. On the two, two wide slots are available for use. The Xbox Series S Toaster features a six-setting shader so you can get the browning just the way you like it. There is also an LED countdown timer so you can sit on standby and see how long until your slice of Xbox toast is ready. Additional settings include a defrost button and an eject button.

“No more breakfast-induced jump scares or trying to spread butter on bread that’s already gone cold because you were trying to find a good save point,” the description says.

The toaster was first discovered in March 2023 on a French website, as reported by Windows Central. However, at the time, it was thought to be a hoax of sorts. No, the Xbox Series S Toaster is in fact very real, despite its novelty. In the US, the toaster is already receiving several five-star reviews. ” I wasn’t sure this would even toast well but to my surprise, it actually performs really well as a toaster – the X logo on the toast only really appears if you really toast it,” one customer wrote.

In 2021, the official Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge hit global markets for $99. In fact, I purchased one at launch. Unfortunately, the fridge died a few short months later after the cooling unit stopped working. The fridge has since accumulated mixed user reviews.

As of now, it’s unconfirmed if or when the Xbox Series S Toaster will arrive in Canada. We’ve reached out to Microsoft for availability information.

