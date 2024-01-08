Asus ROG Announces Zephyrus G14 and G16 at CES 2024



At CES 2024, Asus announced the redesigned Zephyrus G14 and G16 under the Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand.

The two new OLED gaming laptops are designed to be thinner and more lightweight. Asus confirms the redesign allowed the company to include an edge-to-edge keyboard. Complimenting this, the keyboard now has a larger touchpad and larger keycaps. The Zephyrus G14 and G16 also feature an upgraded speaker system, which is said to be 25 percent larger, providing a 47 percent increase in audio with bass response down to 100Hz.

The Zephyrus G14 and G16 both include the ROG Nebula Display, comprised of an OLED panel for enhanced colour accuracy. The G14 supports a 3K resolution with its 120Hz panel. Over on the G16, users can expect a 2.5K resolution with up to 240Hz. For those unfamiliar with the ROG Nebula Display, the panels support a 16:10 aspect ratio, VESA DisplayHDR, True Black 500, and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.



The new models are also G-SYNC compatible. Under the hood, the new Zephyrus models are powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with support for AMD Ryzen AL. The G14 also features Windows Studio Effects and features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The G16 features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Both devices feature a new CNC-machined aluminum chassis. The G14 is said to be roughly 0.62 inches in thickness and weigh 3.3 lbs. The G16, on the other hand, is 0.58 inches thick and weighs 4 lbs. Both feature a customizable Slash Lighting array on the lid. With this, users can customize the lighting, activating animated sequences and unique patterns. Asus is also launching a new ‘Platinum White’ colourway.

Finally, Zephyrus G14 and G16 are both launching with an intelligent cooling system. Asus is packing a high-performance liquid thermal compound on the CPU and pairing it with the 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans to disperse heat. The G16 models featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU or RTX 4090 offer a custom vapour chamber with dual fans to support proper cooling.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are launching in February.