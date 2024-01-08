ECOVACS Debuts Cutting-Edge Smart Home Robots at CES 2024

At CES 2024, ECOVACS is unveiling a comprehensive range of home robotics, introducing groundbreaking robots for various home care needs, such as the Deebot X2 Combo and the Winbot W2 Omni.

The Deebot X2 Combo, an enhanced version of the award-winning X2 Omni i, is the first Matter-ready Deebot. It offers upgraded hands-free capabilities, precise cleaning for floors, drapes, and ceilings, marking an era of fully automated home cleaning.

Meanwhile, the Winbot W2 Omni, equipped with an all-in-one station, emerges as the most portable window-cleaning robot in the market.

In addition, the new robot lawn mower – Goat GX-600 – will take hands-free cleaning outdoors, promising to maintain lawns and trim grass in the US from Spring 2024. Using technology akin to Deebots, the GX-600 promises hassle-free automated lawn care without the need for boundary setting.

These innovations reflect ECOVACS’ commitment to redefining domestic chores, providing homeowners with relaxation and leisure. According to David Qian, CEO of ECOVACS Robotics, the focus extends beyond technological innovation, aiming to grant homeowners the luxury of time for family and hobbies.

The Deebot X2 Combo showcased at CES combines the X2 Omni’s advanced features with an included handheld vacuum. This integration allows a cohesive and unparalleled cleaning experience for users. It eliminates the need for multiple cleaning products, saving money and space for homeowners.

Moreover, the Winbot W2 Omni promises seamless and efficient window cleaning with its intelligent navigation system and various cleaning modes. It adapts to different window designs and cleaning situations, redefining the window-cleaning experience.

Additionally, the GOAT GX-600 offers automated lawn care without boundary setup or extensive learning periods. It uses advanced technology for efficient mowing, setting a new standard for safety and precision in robotic lawn mowers.

ECOVACS is introducing these innovations at CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9-12, 2024.