LG Unveils World’s First Wireless Transparent OLED TV

LG has introduced its LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV. Because that’s what we’ve all been waiting for.

This TV combines a transparent 4K OLED screen with LG’s advanced wireless video and audio transmission technology, offering an unparalleled screen experience. LG says its OLED T, which has already won five CES 2024 Innovation Awards, including a Best of Innovation honour, represents a significant leap in TV technology.

The 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T is designed to blend seamlessly into any living space. When turned off, its transparent display becomes practically invisible, integrating effortlessly into the environment and resolving the longstanding issue of the obtrusive ‘big black screen.’ This basically enhances your living area as your TV disappears when it’s off.

The OLED T can be positioned anywhere in a room, even serving as a divider or placed against a window without obstructing the view. The accompanying Zero Connect Box utilizes the company’s wireless technology to transmit 4K images and sound, enabling a clutter-free, cable-less setup.

LG’s OLED T also offers modular design options, including stand-alone, against-the-wall, and wall-mount installations, with customizable shelving solutions to suit individual preferences.

“An incredible feat of consumer-driven innovation, LG SIGNATURE OLED T offers brand-new screen experiences plus the picture quality and performance of our award-winning OLED technology,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, in a statement. “LG’s transparent OLED gives customers greater freedom to curate their living spaces, completely redefining what’s possible and pointing the way to an exciting future for the television industry.”

The TV’s dual viewing experiences, transparent and opaque, are another highlight. In its transparent mode, the OLED T serves as a digital canvas, displaying artwork, videos, or photos in a way that appears to float in the air, merging with the surroundings for a neat visual effect. The T-Bar feature adds functionality by displaying news, weather updates, or song titles along the lower screen portion, while maintaining transparency elsewhere.

For traditional viewing, the OLED T’s contrast screen can be activated, leveraging the enhanced picture quality provided by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor. This processor offers significant improvements in AI performance, graphic performance, and processing speed.

No word on pricing for the OLED T, but you can bet it’s going to cost a pretty penny to start.