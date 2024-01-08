Samsung Unveils 2024 Neo QLED, Micro LED, OLED, and Lifestyle Displays

Just ahead of this year’s CES event, Samsung has revealed its lineup of QLED, Micro LED, OLED, and Lifestyle displays and a next-gen AI processor.

Enhancing picture and sound quality, these new lineups offer AI-powered features secured by Samsung Knox, focusing on enhancing individual lifestyles.

“Displays should enrich our lives on and off-screen in today’s hyperconnected era,” said SW Yong, President of Samsung’s Visual Display Business. “Samsung’s AI screens, powered by on-device AI, aim to be household centerpieces, connecting compatible devices for a versatile lifestyle.”

The 2024 Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs deliver lifelike visuals, premium audio, and a wide array of apps. The flagship Neo QLED 8K features the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, twice as fast as its predecessor, employing 512 neural networks for detailed imagery.

Key features of the Neo QLED lineup include 8K AI Upscaling Pro, AI Motion Enhancer Pro, Real Depth Enhancer Pro, and the Infinity Air Design, providing immersive viewing experiences with exceptional picture quality and audio.

Moreover, the 2024 Tizen OS streamlines the home TV experience, offering personalized content based on individual profiles. Samsung TV Plus, part of the updated UI, facilitates quick content discovery and tailored recommendations.

Samsung expands its connected experiences with Samsung Daily+ in 2024, offering diverse services from personal training to telehealth, consolidating various functionalities into one interface. New features include a Workout Tracker, TechnoGym, F45 workouts, FlexIt sessions, and Dr.Tail consultations.

Meanwhile, the new Micro LED technology represents a breakthrough, presenting transparent screens with a modular design for versatile use in homes and B2B settings.

To top off a home entertainment set up, the 2024 Samsung soundbar lineup offers newly updated models for even more immersive audio experiences.