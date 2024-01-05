Samsung to Launch ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ Program at CES 2024

Aiming to collaborate with top gaming accessory companies, Samsung plans to introduce its new “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” program at CES 2024.

Samsung believes this initiative will encourage gaming accessory makers to develop cutting-edge partner products for the Samsung Gaming Hub, the company’s game streaming platform.

Jiho Ha, Head of Service Partnerships Group at Samsung Electronics, emphasized the significance of accessories in enhancing gaming experiences.

“The “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” program aims to enhance compatibility and elevate the premier experience of the Samsung Gaming Hub by partnering with trusted accessory providers,” he said.

Starting this year, gamers will encounter the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” badge, signaling that the product has undergone rigorous testing for compatibility, quality, performance, safety, and security on Samsung devices.

Accessories bearing this badge promise optimal game streaming experiences on Samsung Gaming Hub, irrespective of the supported Samsung device chosen by players.

At the same time, Samsung also unveiled its collaboration with PDP (Performance Designed Products LLC) today for their new wireless controller, the “Replay Midnight Blue.”

This controller, the first product under the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub,” boasts features such as a built-in rechargeable battery offering up to 40 hours of playtime per charge, a low-latency Bluetooth connection, a dedicated Samsung Gaming Hub home button, TV volume control, and more.

Gamers keen on exploring the “Replay Midnight Blue” can preview it at the Samsung booth at CES. The controller is now available for pre-order on the PDP website, BestBuy, and Amazon.