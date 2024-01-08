Starlink Kits Now Available at Costco in Western Canada

Last month, Costco Canada started selling SpaceX Starlink satellite internet kits at warehouses out in Ontario, and now we’re seeing them out in western Canada.

According to info obtained by iPhone in Canada, Costco Canada locations in B.C. are now selling Starlink kits, priced at $599.99, with the same item number 3030630.

This includes a 2-month service credit (worth $280 CAD). Back in December, these Starlink kits were priced at $499 in Ontario so the price has increased it seems at Costco.

The Starlink website currently lists the Standard kit for residential customers at $499 in Canada, with monthly service at $140 per month with unlimited data. Refurbished units are still available at $250, which is half the cost. There are no contracts with Starlink and the set up involves plugging in the hardware and pointing the antenna at the sky, all controlled via the company’s iOS and Android apps.

Starlink satellite internet is a low-Earth orbit constellation, offering high-speed internet everywhere on the planet with low latency, allowing for video calls, streaming video and online gaming. The satellites also will soon support a Direct to Cell feature with carrier partners, extending global cellphone coverage.

Buying your Starlink kit from Costco means a rock-solid in-person return policy beyond the 30-day full refund offer from SpaceX.

SpaceX’s Starlink Direct to Cell partner in Canada is Rogers.