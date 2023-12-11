Costco Canada Now Sells Starlink Kits with Promo Credit

Costco warehouses in Toronto, Canada, have started selling SpaceX’s Starlink hardware, expanding the retail availability of the high-speed internet service.

Priced at $499.99 CAD (product #3030630), the Starlink kit at Costco includes a two-month service credit, effectively a $280 CAD value, given Starlink’s monthly residential cost of $140 CAD (it recently dropped from $170/month). This special pricing at Costco is available until December 31, 2023.

On Starlink’s website, the kit is available for the same price of $499, with the option to purchase a refurbished kit for $250 CAD in Canada. SpaceX’s Starlink, known for providing high-speed internet access to rural areas, will be particularly beneficial for residents in cottage country outside the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. Customers can now easily pick up a Starlink kit from Costco (alongside their poutine), while having the peace of mind given the company’s rock-solid return policy, reports Tesla North.

The Starlink dishes available at Costco are second-generation models. However, SpaceX recently unveiled a third-generation dish with a Cybertruck-like design, expected to launch soon.

This expansion of Starlink at Costco started back in August, in Japan. Now we’re seeing the retail presence of Starlink grow wider. In the United States, Costco’s website lists the more expensive flat high-performance Starlink kit at $2,499.99 USD, which also includes a two-month service credit valued at $500. The availability of the regular Starlink kit on Costco.com remains uncertain.

Similarly, Costco warehouses in the UK are selling Starlink kits for $369.99 GBP, including two months of service credit.

The latest Starlink launch occurred on December 8, sending 22 more satellites into low-earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This launch marked the 13th flight for the Falcon 9 booster used, showcasing SpaceX’s commitment to reusability in its space missions.

