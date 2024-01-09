Amazon Unveils Matter Casting for Fire TV, Echo Show 15

Amazon announced a new home entertainment technology feature at CES 2024 in Las Vegas today.

‘Matter Casting’ allows customers to cast content from supported streaming apps on iOS and Android devices directly to Fire TV and Echo Show 15 devices. This is similar to Apple’s AirPlay but for Fire TV and Echo Show.

This new capability enables customers to seamlessly begin watching a movie or browse shows on Prime Video using their mobile devices, and then cast it to their Fire TV or Echo Show 15. This industry-first implementation of Matter Casting demonstrates Amazon’s commitment to leveraging open technology standards to enhance customer experience in home entertainment, said the company.

“We are excited to work with Amazon to bring Matter Casting to the STARZ app. Matter has been easy to integrate and will provide even more options for customers to enjoy our extensive collection of original series and popular films on their device of choice,” said Alison Hoffman, STARZ President of Domestic Networks.

Currently, Matter Casting is available for customers worldwide wanting to cast Prime Video content from iOS and Android devices to Echo Show 15. Amazon plans to expand this feature to compatible Fire TV devices in the coming months, including smart TVs from Panasonic with built-in Fire TV.

Moreover, Amazon is collaborating with other major content platforms like Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, STARZ, and ZDF to introduce Matter Casting support later in the year. This will change how users will be able to stream their favourite content to their televisions.

Amazon is a founding member of the Matter Standard initiative.