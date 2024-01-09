Chinese Institute Cracks Apple AirDrop for User Identification

China asserts it has developed a breakthrough method to identify Apple AirDrop users, revealed by a state-backed institution in Beijing, Bloomberg is reporting.

The technique involves cracking the encrypted device log on iPhones to pinpoint senders’ contact information. Although the agency claims success in identifying suspects, it refrains from disclosing any arrests.

According to Beijing’s judicial bureau, this breakthrough enhances case-solving efficiency and curbs the spread of inappropriate content.

This declaration once again brings focus to the AirDrop feature, previously used by global activists, including Hong Kong protesters in 2019, to share messages easily via Bluetooth. Apple remains silent on this matter.

Termed a “technological breakthrough,” this method complements China’s efforts to eliminate what it considers unsuitable content. It further complicates Apple’s operations in China, which faces strict content regulations, impacting services like Apple TV and Books.

AirDrop, facilitating swift file exchange among Apple devices, underwent limitations in China since 2022. This move followed its use by protesters to disseminate images during demonstrations.

Adding to Apple’s challenges, more state-backed agencies in China prohibit the use of foreign devices, leading to mounting sales pressures for the iPhone maker.