Mophie Announces Juice Pack for iPhone 15 Series

Mophie has announced the launch of its juice pack battery case, specifically designed for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Priced at $99.95 USD (Canadian pricing to follow), the juice pack is an addition to Mophie’s extensive range of mobile charging solutions aimed at enhancing the charging experience for smartphones, smartwatches, and true wireless earbuds.

The newly engineered juice pack serves as an ideal accessory for the iPhone 15 series. It features an integrated rechargeable battery with capacities ranging from 2,400 to 2,800 mAh, depending on the model.

A key feature of the juice pack is the Priority+ charging functionality, which smartly ensures the iPhone receives power first when connected to a source, followed by the juice pack.

The juice pack boasts a soft-touch ABS finish for a comfortable grip. Despite its substantial internal battery, the juice pack maintains a slim profile. Its design includes raised corners and a high-impact protection system to safeguard against screen damage.

Mophie has manufactured the new juice pack for the iPhone 15 using up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, and its packaging comprises up to 90% recyclable materials.

Technical specs for the juice pack vary based on the iPhone model:

iPhone 15: 2,400 mAh battery, dimensions of 17.54 mm x 75 mm x 161 mm.

iPhone 15 Pro: 2,600 mAh battery, same dimensions as the iPhone 15 model.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 2,800 mAh battery, dimensions of 17.12 mm x 81.1 mm x 174 mm.

The juice pack for the iPhone 15 series will be available for pre-order in late February on Mophie’s website and comes with a two-year warranty.