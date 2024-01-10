Amazon Cuts Jobs in Prime Video and MGM Studios Division

Amazon is set to reduce its workforce in the Prime Video and MGM Studios division, with plans to cut several hundred roles. The announcement was made by Mike Hopkins, the executive leading the division, in an email to staff on Wednesday morning.

In his message, Hopkins emphasized the rapidly evolving nature of the industry and the need for strategic prioritization. “Our industry continues to evolve quickly, and it’s important that we prioritize our investments for the long-term success of our business,” he wrote in the email, obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

Hopkins highlighted the company’s focus on delivering breakthrough movies, TV shows, and live sports in a personalized and easy-to-use entertainment experience for global customers. But it will happen with the reduction of hundreds of jobs.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve looked at nearly every aspect of our business with an eye towards improving our ability to deliver even more breakthrough movies, TV shows, and live sports,” Hopkins explained.

As a result, Amazon identified opportunities to reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing investment in content and product initiatives with the most impact. Well, that’s to go with new ads coming to Prime Video that will kick in February in Canada, unless you choose to pay $2.99/month to remove them.

“Prime Video is one of the most popular benefits for Prime members and one of the most widely used entertainment destinations in the world. I’m proud of the work you do every day on behalf of our customers, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build our business for the future,” concluded Hopkins.

These cuts follow Amazon’s previous layoff of over 25,000 employees last year, with Prime Video and MGM also experiencing reductions in early 2023. Job cuts in the tech industry aren’t over yet, folks.