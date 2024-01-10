PS Plus Game Catalog January 2024: Resident Evil 2, Just Cause 3, and More

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

PlayStation Plus has just unveiled its January game lineup featuring an array of captivating titles. Among the highlighted games are Resident Evil 2, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Just Cause 3, and more.

These games will be available for play starting January 16.

  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, available for both PS4 and PS5, offers an adrenaline-filled adventure blending magic, weapons, and swords in a chaotic fantasy realm. Players can engage in frenetic first-person battles, explore treacherous dungeons, and customize characters with unique abilities. The game supports seamless online multiplayer for up to four players.
  • Resident Evil 2, originally released in 1998, makes its return, fully reimagined for PS4 and PS5. Players navigate Raccoon City’s zombie-infested landscapes with revamped visuals and new storylines.
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker, exclusively for PS5, lets players salvage valuable materials from spaceships using cutting-edge technology in a zero-gravity environment. Upgrading tools and gear allows players to tackle more challenging contracts.
  • The lineup also includes:
    LEGO City Undercover
    Just Cause 3
    Session: Skate Sim
    Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
    Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
    Surviving the Aftermath
    Rally Cross
    Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace
    Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
    Legend of Mana
    Secret of Mana

Additionally, starting January 15, select Crunchyroll series will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members through Sony Pictures Core in various regions.

PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members in the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland will have access to a curated catalog of 100 movies from Sony Pictures Core.

The curated content from Crunchyroll will also be included in the offering.

