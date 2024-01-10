PS Plus Game Catalog January 2024: Resident Evil 2, Just Cause 3, and More

These games will be available for play starting January 16.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, available for both PS4 and PS5, offers an adrenaline-filled adventure blending magic, weapons, and swords in a chaotic fantasy realm. Players can engage in frenetic first-person battles, explore treacherous dungeons, and customize characters with unique abilities. The game supports seamless online multiplayer for up to four players.
Resident Evil 2, originally released in 1998, makes its return, fully reimagined for PS4 and PS5. Players navigate Raccoon City’s zombie-infested landscapes with revamped visuals and new storylines.
Hardspace: Shipbreaker, exclusively for PS5, lets players salvage valuable materials from spaceships using cutting-edge technology in a zero-gravity environment. Upgrading tools and gear allows players to tackle more challenging contracts.
The lineup also includes:
– LEGO City Undercover
– Just Cause 3
– Session: Skate Sim
– Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
– Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
– Surviving the Aftermath
– Rally Cross
– Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace
– Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection
– Legend of Mana
– Secret of Mana
Additionally, starting January 15, select Crunchyroll series will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members through Sony Pictures Core in various regions.
PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members in the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland will have access to a curated catalog of 100 movies from Sony Pictures Core.
The curated content from Crunchyroll will also be included in the offering.
