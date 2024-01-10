Tesla Launches Upgraded Model 3 in Canada

Tesla has officially launched the upgraded version of its Model 3 in Canada and the U.S. The refreshed Model 3 (known internally as ‘Highland’) is now available on Tesla’s website and features significant improvements in design, comfort, and technology compared to its predecessor.

The company originally launched the refreshed Model 3 last fall in China, Europe and the Middle East, with the car manufactured from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai. But now it’s going to be produced at its Fremont factory in California for the U.S. at least to qualify for federal tax credits (via Tesla North).

It’s unclear if Canada will get any of these new builds from Giga Shanghai like we are for Model Y and Model 3.

For now, we only have the Model 3 in Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range versions. A Performance version is rumoured to be coming.

The Model 3’s ride quality has also undergone significant improvements. By combining a stiffer body structure with updated suspension tuning, Tesla has crafted a more refined and relaxed driving experience, ensuring smoother rides for both drivers and passengers.

The refreshed Model 3 also introduces two new colour options, Ultra Red and Stealth Grey, designed to alter their appearance with changes in viewing angle and lighting. This addition follows Tesla’s strategy of unifying paint colours across its Model 3 and Model Y lines, with the latter gaining these options last week.

The interior of the Model 3 has been completely redesigned, featuring sophisticated materials, ventilated seats, and customizable ambient lighting. A notable addition is a new rear touchscreen for backseat passengers, providing independent climate control and entertainment access.

The centre touchscreen has been enhanced with smaller bezels, increased brightness, higher contrast, and improved responsiveness, along with more comfortable rear seats.

For audio enthusiasts, the Model 3’s sound system has received a major upgrade. It now has up to 17 speakers, dual subwoofers, and dual amplifiers, capable of reaching high volume levels for an immersive audio experience.

You can see there are revised front headlights (with new Roadster vibes) and tail lights that are now integrated into the trunk lid. The Tesla logo emblem has been replaced with “TESLA” lettering along the back trunk.

In the cabin, Tesla has incorporated acoustic glass all around, significantly reducing road and wind noise.

As for pricing? The Model 3 RWD starts at $53,990 (438km range; 201 km top speed; 6.1s 0-100 km/h) and the Long Range from $63,990 (548km range; 201 km top speed; 4.4s 0-100 km/h), the same prices as before, which is impressive.

Both versions qualify for provincial and the federal iZEV rebate ($5,000). Those in Quebec can save $12,000 off a Model 3, taking it down to $41,990.

As of writing, estimated delivery dates are showing as January-February 2024 for both versions of the Model 3.