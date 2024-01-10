Xbox Hosting Developer_Direct Presentation on January 18, With Updates on Upcoming Games

Xbox has announced its first livestream of the year will be a Developer_Direct, hosted on Thursday, January 18th at 3PM ET/ 12 PM PT. The presentation promises “an inside look at a selection of highly anticipated games.”

This year’s Developer_Direct is focused on an assortment of games from Xbox’s first-party studios, including a number under ZeniMax Media. In an Xbox Wire post, the company reveals that the livestream invites fans to get a new glimpse into Indiana Jones, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and more.

Indiana Jones is developed by MachineGames, the studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series. During the Developer_Direct, MachineGames will show 10 minutes of the game with “developer insights.” This showcase includes a first look at the game’s setting and story, featuring the iconic archaeologist. Plus, we’ll see the first gameplay trailer.

Obsidian will be doing its very first deep dive into the upcoming fantasy RPG Avowed. As a personally anticipated game of 2024, it’ll be interesting to see how the team behind The Outer Worlds and Pillars of Eternity take on a new fantasy series, set in the Living Lands. Oxide Games’ Ara: History Untold is also being showcased with new gameplay showing key features behind the historical strategy game.

Undoubtedly, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is one of the biggest titles for Xbox this year. Developed by the prestigious Ninja Theory, fans can expect a behind-the-scenes look into the Cambridge studio, where the team will discuss its ambitions. Recently, we saw a new look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 during The Game Awards.

Finally, following the Develope_Direct, ZeniMax Online Studios is hosting The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal. This standalone presentation will reveal the game’s next major Chapter. Details on the new storyline, zone, and more will be announced.

Following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, fans are waiting with bated breath to see how the major publisher will be integrated into the Xbox ecosystem. However, Xbox is setting expectations accordingly for its Developer_Directy by saying it “won’t have updates on games from Activision Blizzard.” However, fans can “look forward to news from those teams later this year.

Xbox’s Developer_Direct will be available to stream on Xbox’s YouTube channel and Twitch.