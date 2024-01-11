In-Store Apple Vision Pro Demos Begin in the U.S. on February 2

With Apple Vision Pro now available to preorder in the U.S. ahead of its February 2nd release, Apple will also be launching in-store demos of its anticipated mixed reality headset.

According to an email that went out to U.S. customers, seen by 9to5Mac, demos will be exclusive to Apple Store locations. “Be one of the first to get a demo of Apple Vision Pro,” the email reads. Apparently, as of 8:00 AM on Friday, February 2nd, sign-ups for in-store demos will be available. Apple’s email then states that demos will run Friday through the weekend on a first-come, first-served basis.

Unfortunately, Apple doesn’t clarify what the demo will be. Perhaps it will show off how Apple’s apps function on the headset. Alternatively, Apple could stream content from Apple TV+ and have it rendered on the headset’s virtual screen.

These hands-on demos will do wonders to not only onboard hopeful customers. Getting customers used to the UI of visionOS as well as gestures. Additionally, these demos can help with word of mouth, having those part of the demo speak on behalf of the headset’s Micro OLED 4K displays, the microphone and sensor array and the performance of the M2 and new R1 chip. Also, it gives customers a hands-on experience with the headset before spending $3,499 USD (around $4,690 CAD).

Unfortunately, Canada is still awaiting a confirmed launch date. Apple hasn’t indicated when eager Canadians can get their hands and eye on Apple Vision Pro. Reports claim that the headset may launch later in 2024. One has to wonder if Apple will initiate a similar demo experience across Canadian Apple Stores to coincide with the launch.