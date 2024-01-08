Apple Vision Pro Pre-Order Date: January 19 in U.S.

Gary Ng
3 mins ago

Apple has officially announced Apple Vision Pro pre-orders will kick off in the U.S. on January 19 at 5am PST, with a launch set for Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and online. Canada is not included for the Vision Pro launch (yet).

Apple Vision Pro operates on visionOS and can be controlled by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

The device promises to offer powerful spatial experiences and access to a brand new App Store says Apple. This store will feature over 1 million compatible apps from iOS and iPadOS, along with new apps from developers made specifically for Vision Pro.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived. Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement on Monday morning.

Apple Vision Pro pricing will start at $3,499 USD (about $4,690 CAD) and include 256GB of storage. It’s unclear if a more expensive storage upgrade will be available. Vision Pro has just 2 hours of battery life for general use and 2.5 hours of video playback (sorry, you won’t be able to finish watching Titanic on one charge).

Apple will offer ZEISS Optical Inserts in both reader and prescription versions, priced at $99 USD (roughly $132 CAD) and $149 USD (roughly $199 CAD), respectively.

The Vision Pro box includes a Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and a USB-C Power Adapter.

Hype for the Vision Pro’s debut was supported by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, replying to Cook on X by saying, “I look forward to trying it out”.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported yesterday a Vision Pro announcement was coming this week and he was bang on, yet again. The timing of Apple’s announcement comes as CES 2024 kicks off today in Las Vegas. Apple Vision Pro is not available in Canada yet, but it’s possibly coming sooner rather than later in 2024, according to Gurman.

