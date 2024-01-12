Apple Increases Find My App Item Tracking Limit in Latest Update

In a recent update, Apple has increased the capacity of its Find My app, allowing users to track up to 32 items on their iPhones and iPads, as noted by MacRumors.

This expansion, revealed in an Apple support document, doubles the previous limit of 16 items.

According to Apple, AirPods Max now count as one item, while AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two and three items, respectively. The increased item limit applies to various devices, including AirTags, newer MagSafe Wallets, select Beats headphones, and third-party accessories with Find My support.

The change was implemented with the release of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, although it was officially documented in a recent update to Apple’s support information.

Once added to the Find My app, these items can be tracked on a map across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

Apple’s clarification on the counting of individual components, such as earbuds and charging cases for certain AirPods models, ensures accurate tracking within the app. Users can now manage and monitor a more extensive range of items seamlessly.

As users continue to integrate various Apple devices and accessories into their daily lives, the expanded Find My app capacity provides a practical solution for keeping track of multiple items simultaneously.