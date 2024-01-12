Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack January 17

Nintendo has announced a new wave of Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Online + Expansion Pack next week in the form of JRPG Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age.

On X (formally Twitter), Nintendo revealed that the duo Golden Sun titles will be making their way to the monthly subscription service on January 17th. “Two epic adventures dawn…” Nintendo teases.

Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age respectively launched in 2001 and 2002 for the Game Boy Advance. The series is developed by Camelot Software Planning, and published by Nintendo. Golden Sun tasks players with playing as Issac and his companions as they explore Weyard to stop the release of the “Alchemy.” The Lost Age is a direct sequel following the remaining members of the group as they continue their journey. In this game, the group explores new locations and must light four elemental lighthouses.

The two Golden Sun titles were very well-praised at the time and went on to become beloved JRPGs A third game was later released in 2010. Golden Sun: Dark Dawn is more of a standalone title, taking place 30 years in the future after the events of Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age.

The arrival of Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age bolsters Nintendo’s offering of the Game Boy Advance catalogue on Nintendo Online + Expansion Pack. Current standouts include The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 and Metroid Fusion.

In Canada, a 12-month standard subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is available for $63.99. However, Nintendo does offer a 12-month Family Membership, which includes up to eight accounts, for $99.99.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes access to a growing catalogue of classic titles spanning Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, NES, and SNES. Plus, the subscription includes DLC access such as Animal Crossing: New Horizon‘s Happy Home Paradise content and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.