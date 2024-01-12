Meta to Pay $51 Million to Some Canadians in Class Action Lawsuit

Meta looks ready to pay up to settle a class action lawsuit that affects Canadians in four provinces, according to an email received by iPhone in Canada.

Following the Proposed Settlement Agreement of the Deborah Louise Douez vs Meta class action, MNP has been appointed by the Supreme Court of British Columbia to oversee the notice and claims process.

The settlement, awaiting court approval, says that Meta will pay $51 million to resolve allegations of unauthorized use of class members’ names and portraits in Sponsored Stories.

The notice issued by class counsel, Branch MacMaster LLP, targets all potential class members who were Facebook users between January 1, 2011, and May 30, 2014, residing only in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Those who had an identifiable self-image or used their real name on Facebook during this period and were featured in Sponsored Stories may be entitled to compensation said MNP.

The lawsuit claims that Facebook violated the Privacy Acts of the aforementioned provinces by featuring users in Sponsored Stories without consent. The settlement does not require proof of individual loss for compensation.

If you are a Facebook member from the listed provinces but had opted out of the class action previously, you will not be eligible to partake in this lawsuit, explains the email.

A hearing scheduled for March 13, 2024, at 800 Smithe Street in downtown Vancouver, will determine the approval of the settlement, legal fees, and the distribution process. Branch MacMaster has proposed a fee arrangement of up to 33.3% of the settlement fund.

It’s unclear exactly how much each member can get but they will be notified on how to file a claim if the settlement is approved by court.

Approximately 4.3 million individuals are estimated to qualify as class members, says the email. Objections to the settlement can be submitted by the deadline of March 11, 2024 (5pm PST), and will be considered at the upcoming court hearing.