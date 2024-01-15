Apple Arcade Updates: Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Crayola Create and Play+ and More

Apple has revealed a series of updates to existing titles on Apple Arcade. This includes a major in-game event for Hello Kitty Island Adventure and updates to Crayola Create and Play+, Jetpack Joyride 2, and much more.

Kicking things off as part of the latest update, Hello Kitty Island Adventure players can jump into the ‘Frost Fashion Frenzy’ event. Collect winter-inspired outfits from popular clothing options. There are eight pieces to collect, one each day of the event. Players must ensure they are running Update 1.4 to access the event.

Apple also highlights other notable cozy games on Apple Arcade, including the recently added Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom. Subscribers can also check out Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, Japanese Rural Life Adventure, Stardew Valley+, and more.

Other updates to Apple Arcade include Crayola Creativity Week in Crayola Create and Play+ . Players can take part in the Lunar New Year celebrations by drawing a lucky red envelope. The week of events is said to be packed with daily art activities.

For Jetpack Joyride 2 players can drive the new Hamster Ball vehicle, don the Camouflage hero skin, and try the Water Jetpack for a ride.

In TMNT Splintered Fate , a Story Mode is being introduced. The new mode is designed for players who may be new to roguelikes or wish to have a slightly more tailored and easy experience. It’s designed to fold in players of all skill levels.

Apple Arcade’s latest update includes Stitch, in which players can try the Year of the Dragon-themed hoops as part of a celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Puzzle & Dragons Story is adding new dungeons each week which players can explore. This includes a special new dungeon available in-game.

Players who have completed Story Season 1 can now try out Endless Mode in Kingdoms: Merge & Build . The update also features new goals and unique rewards to collect.

Finally, Chess Universe+ adds two new tournament events, including the entry-level ‘Babylon’ and ‘Olympus’ which is for experienced players. Two new chess sets and chess boards are also added. Chess Universe+ also added ‘Chess Teachers’, which includes fun and engaging lessons for players to hone their skills.

Each of these updates is available now. It’s worth reminding you that Apple Arcade is primed to introduce BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team and Words in Progress as of February 1st.

Apple Arcade is available for $8.99 per month in Canada and is also available as a bundle via select Apple One subscription tiers.