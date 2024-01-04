Apple Arcade New Games and Updates: January 2024

Apple Arcade is kicking off 2024 with the launch of three new titles and over 20 major updates to popular games this month.

Today, players can dive into the epic and nostalgic world of “Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom,” unwind with “Cornsweeper,” a whimsical take on the classic Minesweeper, and test their skills in “Blackjack by MobilityWare+.”

On February 1, the cosmic adventure “BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team” will be available, offering a unique 3v3 online action game experience. Additionally, “Words in Progress,” an intriguing new puzzle game, will also be launched.

This month, fan favourites are receiving new updates as well. “Hello Kitty Island Adventure” celebrates the Year of the Dragon with its Luck & Lanterns Celebration, featuring a dragon that leaves behind dragon pearls for special rewards.

“Crayola Create and Play+” gets a winter wonderland-themed makeover, coinciding with Crayola’s annual Creativity Week. “Jetpack Joyride 2” introduces the new Hamster Ball vehicle, Camouflage hero skin, and the Water Jetpack.

Other titles like “Cut the Rope 3,” “Snake.io+,” “Puzzle & Dragons Story,” “Cityscapes: Sim Builder,” and “stitch.” are also set to receive updates throughout January.

New games launching today include “Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom” by Bandai Namco, offering a heartwarming experience with nearly 300 Tamagotchi characters and a customizable wilderness camp. Just when you thought you could free yourself of taking care of a Tamagotchi…

“Cornsweeper” by wbuttr, inspired by Jamaican culture, offers a meditative puzzle experience with a lo-fi reggae soundtrack. “Blackjack by MobilityWare+” elevates the classic game with authentic gameplay and a variety of iconic locations.

Coming soon on February 1, “BEAST: Bio Exo Arena Suit Team” by Oh BiBi features animal heroes in mechanized armours, offering dynamic gameplay and various modes. “Words in Progress” by Gamious challenges players to create words from aligned letters, featuring multiple game modes and a steady learning curve.

Apple Arcade costs $8.99 CAD per month in Canada, and also comes bundled with select Apple One subscription tiers.