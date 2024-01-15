Dyson Reveals Canadian Results as Part of First Global Connected Air Quality Data Project

Dyson has revealed the Canadian results of its first Global Connected Air Quality Data project. As part of the largest study of its kind, Dyson has looked into the global indoor air quality of more than 2.5 million of its air purifiers throughout 2022 to identify air quality trends.

Identifying Canadian-specific findings, Dyson has determined that Canada has seen average annual indoor PM2.5 levels 30 percent higher than outdoor PM2.5 levels throughout the year. Concerning global trends, Dyson confirms that two-thirds of countries have experienced higher annual indoor PM2.5 levels in 2022.

Dyson also confirms that Canada’s monthly average of indoor PM2.5 levels exceeds the World Health Organization’s (WHO) long-term guidance every month of the year. According to the project, April showed the worst results, as indoor levels nearly doubled outdoor levels.

Dyson determined that on average, global pollution trends typically rise and cap off in the winter. In Canada, October is shown to be the most polluted overall. However, Toronto is in line with global trends as January is shown to be the most polluted month of the year in the city. As for an average of 24 hours, Dyson’s project shows that pollution levels fall from 6 PM to 12 AM, which coincides with the time many Canadians are in their home.

As far as global rankings, Canada shows the lowest indoor PM2.5 levels in North America. Canada is now ranked 27th out of the 33 countries studied. The three countries with the poorest indoor air quality include India, China, and Turkey. Countries to have shown lower indoor PM2.5 levels include Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, and Sweden.

As with its results, Dyson highlights the use of its Dyson Purifiers. They can help to improve indoor air quality by filtering out unhealthy allergens and ultrafine airborne particles. By utilizing its built-in Auto Mode, a Dyson Purifier can constantly monitor air quality levels and automatically respond when pollution levels change.

Dyson reveals that in Canada, 12 percent of Dyson air purifiers are set to Auto mode for more than 18 hours per day. This makes Canada the fifth highest in this metric. Globally, only eight percent of Dyson Purifiers spend more than three-quarters of the time in Auto Mode, Dyson claims.